Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Energy Capital Partners Manage Sells 18,640 Shares

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $77,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Down 1.4 %

CTOS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.19. 53,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 0.70. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 190.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after buying an additional 3,234,586 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 73,986 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 80,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 410,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,917,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Stories

