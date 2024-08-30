Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading 4.1% Higher

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.68. 193,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,025,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DK. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. Delek US’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -82.26%.

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,603 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Delek US by 627,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

