Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

NYSE:DELL traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,965,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,319,496. The firm has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average is $122.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

