Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $110.74, but opened at $115.36. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dell Technologies shares last traded at $113.72, with a volume of 6,817,038 shares changing hands.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.06.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 229,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 122.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 184,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 101,519 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

