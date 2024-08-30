Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $110.09 and last traded at $111.27. 2,129,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,107,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,340,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total transaction of $179,227,810.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,931,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,340,306.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

