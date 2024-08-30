Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.0 billion-$25.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.6 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.550-8.050 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.50.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

DELL stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,636,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,298,270. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average of $122.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,552,899.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

