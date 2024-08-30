Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.2 %

DAL traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $42.49. 8,438,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,485,159. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

