Deuterium Capital Management LLC Acquires 32,500 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 260.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets comprises 1.7% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,019,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,990,720. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $263,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 943,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,867,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,066,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,657,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $263,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 943,815 shares in the company, valued at $19,867,305.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,190,406 shares of company stock worth $24,060,804 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

