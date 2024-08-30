Deuterium Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Enovix makes up approximately 4.8% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 102.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 71.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 3,402,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,402,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. Benchmark started coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

