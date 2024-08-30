Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Down 39.6% in August

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the July 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.9 %

DHLGY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.41. The company had a trading volume of 44,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,280. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $50.57.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

