Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Lifted by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,416,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,068 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 12.2% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $42,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,267. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

