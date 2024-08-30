Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Short Interest Up 60.9% in August

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300,000 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the July 31st total of 20,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,262,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 31,942,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,890,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $18.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $869,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $366,000.

