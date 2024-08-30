Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Short Interest Up 60.9% in August

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300,000 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the July 31st total of 20,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,262,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 31,942,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,890,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $18.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
