DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNBBY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.15. 116,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.