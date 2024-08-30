Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $155.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Dollar General stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.91. 6,697,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,726. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

