Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Argus decreased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.10.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.79.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after buying an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $337,150,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after buying an additional 2,273,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $301,738,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

