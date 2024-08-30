Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.77)-$(0.69) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.84). The company issued revenue guidance of $313-315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.99 million. Domo also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.770–0.690 EPS.

Domo Trading Up 1.4 %

DOMO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 331,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a market cap of $298.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.45. Domo has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 561,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,818. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III bought 150,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 561,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,818. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $48,600.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 406,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,641.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

