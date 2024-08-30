Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases $90,120.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $90,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,247,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,954,430.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,996 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $149,640.12.

On Friday, August 23rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $144,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $128,128.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $70,127.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $54,372.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,933 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,963.29.

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $120,838.50.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.4 %

DGICA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 14,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,346. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.57 million, a P/E ratio of 94.81 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 431.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after buying an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

