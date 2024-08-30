Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Acquires £18,500 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Lynne Weedall acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,396.68).
Dr. Martens Price Performance
Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 71.45 ($0.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.34. Dr. Martens plc has a twelve month low of GBX 62 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £687.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,020.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55.
About Dr. Martens
