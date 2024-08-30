Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Acquires £18,500 in Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Lynne Weedall acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,396.68).

Shares of LON DOCS opened at GBX 71.45 ($0.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.34. Dr. Martens plc has a twelve month low of GBX 62 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 162 ($2.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £687.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,020.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

