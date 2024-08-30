Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI) Short Interest Down 67.3% in August

Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, a decrease of 67.3% from the July 31st total of 688,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Drilling Tools International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Drilling Tools International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Drilling Tools International by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Drilling Tools International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Drilling Tools International from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Drilling Tools International Stock Performance

DTI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,883. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.92. Drilling Tools International has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Drilling Tools International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Drilling Tools International

(Get Free Report)

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drilling Tools International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drilling Tools International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.