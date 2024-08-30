dYdX Hits 1-Day Volume of $15.20 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One dYdX token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a market capitalization of $351.61 million and $15.20 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dYdX has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
dYdX Token Profile
dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 455,312,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,821,714 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
