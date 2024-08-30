E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.54. 246,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,930,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETWO

E2open Parent Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 125.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.