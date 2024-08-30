Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

DEA stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 0.71. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

