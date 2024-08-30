Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
DEA stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 0.71. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $14.36.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.00%.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
