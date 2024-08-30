Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Michael Yelton Sells 3,136 Shares

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $307.02. 2,320,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,083. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $305.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.17. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eaton

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Eaton Company Profile



Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

