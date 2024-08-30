ECOMI Hits 1-Day Volume of $188,164.91 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One ECOMI token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ECOMI has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $106.44 million and $188,164.91 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000088 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ECOMI Token Profile

ECOMI is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 312,325,162,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official website for ECOMI is ecomi.notion.site. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi.

ECOMI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ecomi (OMI) is a Singapore-based technology company offering a digital collectibles ecosystem through the ECOMI Collect app. Users can own and trade premium digital collectibles, bridging pop culture and entertainment with the digital realm. The OMI token powers transactions and provides benefits within the VeVe digital collectibles platform. It’s also used in various NFT marketplaces and Play-to-Earn games like Tengoku Senso.Ecomi was created by a team led by CEO David Yu, alongside co-founders Daniel Crothers and Joseph Janik, all with strong entrepreneurial backgrounds.The OMI token serves as an in-app utility, boosting MCP Points and granting exclusive perks to VeVe users. It’s also used in the broader NFT ecosystem.OMI initially launched on GoChain but later migrated to Ethereum and is compatible with Immutable X layer 2, offering efficient and sustainable transactions.”

