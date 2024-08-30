Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $353.0 million-$355.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.9 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.520-1.560 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.95.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $28.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.97. 6,993,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,838. Elastic has a one year low of $59.30 and a one year high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 142.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,754,978 shares in the company, valued at $301,614,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,754,978 shares in the company, valued at $301,614,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 3,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $382,966.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 82,498 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,128.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

