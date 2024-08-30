Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $75.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at DA Davidson from $100.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Elastic from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $27.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,664,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,641. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98. Elastic has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $578,021.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,545,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,544,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $1,061,880.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,698,394.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total value of $578,021.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,545,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,544,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,660,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,474.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

