Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Endeavor Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.86.

EDR opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $27.62.

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,497,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 848,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

