EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of ENS opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

