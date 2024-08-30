Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ETR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,806. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

