Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Sets New 52-Week High at $307.54

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $307.54 and last traded at $306.81, with a volume of 112505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Equifax Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Equifax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

