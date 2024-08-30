Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 30th (ASC, BRC, BURL, BZUN, DG, EE, ENLC, ENS, ESTC, FORD)

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 30th:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to a hold rating. CLSA currently has $2.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.80.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $103.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $168.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to a hold rating. Gordon Haskett currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $94.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Eight Capital currently has C$16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$32.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $450.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $500.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.