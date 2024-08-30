Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 30th (ASC, BRC, BURL, BZUN, DG, EE, ENLC, ENS, ESTC, FORD)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 30th:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an outperform rating to a hold rating. CLSA currently has $2.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.80.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $103.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $168.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to a hold rating. Gordon Haskett currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $94.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Eight Capital currently has C$16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$32.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $450.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $500.00.

