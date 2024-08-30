Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $2,143,388,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $61,160,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after acquiring an additional 516,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 39.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,245,000 after acquiring an additional 475,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,014,000 after acquiring an additional 463,664 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.0 %

EQR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.80. 633,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.