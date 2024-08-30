ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Down 47.1% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 47.1% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $4.28 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,671.09 or 0.99943038 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007777 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00261412 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

