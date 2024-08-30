Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.70.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $298.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.45 and a 200 day moving average of $259.77. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $299.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

