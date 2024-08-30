Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

LBPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.13.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ LBPH opened at $35.54 on Monday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.