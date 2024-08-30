Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVH

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,357,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $731,876.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 198,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,210.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,637,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,357,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,291 shares of company stock worth $9,290,385. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Evolent Health stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $647.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.