Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Short Interest Up 36.8% in August

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2024

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAPGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Exela Technologies Price Performance

XELAP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

