eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 3.9%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)'s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.78. 327,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,043,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 2.34.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,513,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,326,251.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,430 shares of company stock worth $6,319,335. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

