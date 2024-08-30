F M Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 45,726 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 724.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 782,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,323,000 after buying an additional 21,984 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.