F M Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Webster Financial by 156.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 58,602 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth $97,217,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $3,529,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 841,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,240. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Get Our Latest Report on WBS

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.