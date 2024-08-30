F M Investments LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 959.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,369,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02. The stock has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

