F M Investments LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.28. 2,563,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.