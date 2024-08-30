F M Investments LLC Invests $5.19 Million in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000. F M Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Quaker Chemical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KWR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.27. 55,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.40 and its 200-day moving average is $184.15. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.67 and a fifty-two week high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $463.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

