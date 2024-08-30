F M Investments LLC Makes New $6.28 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,708 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $12.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $741.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $694.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $789.80.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

