F M Investments LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth $131,456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MetLife by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 29.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,133,000 after buying an additional 485,811 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

MetLife Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MET traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,165. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

