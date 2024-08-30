F M Investments LLC Takes $3.52 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.29. 7,979,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,333. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $389.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.17.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

