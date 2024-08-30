F M Investments LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $71.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,664. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $104.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.64.

View Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.