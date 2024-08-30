F M Investments LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $17,670,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $3,596,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $3,596,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 39,775 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,980,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.27.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

