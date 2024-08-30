F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 144,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of F.N.B. worth $66,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 195,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,873. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

