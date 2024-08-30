FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,645,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $417.65. 17,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $414.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.27.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,216. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

